Modi spreading lies; price rise, unemployment, poverty given to people: Tejashwi

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading lies, senior RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has given price rise, unemployment and poverty to the people of the country.

Advertisment

He also mocked the saffron party by terming the BJP as 'Badka Jhootha Party'.

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Naya Maharally’ in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground, Yadav claimed that the BJP will not return to power at the Centre, if the opposition parties put up a united fight in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as these three states account for 134 Lok Sabha seats.

“Modi ji did not fulfil even a single promise. He is a factory, manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies. It is time to show the exit door to the dictator,” the RJD leader alleged.

Advertisment

He also claimed that the BJP has "three sons-in-law — ED, CBI and Income Tax department — and they are being misused against the non-BJP governments".

Earlier, speaking to reporters after arriving in Ranchi for the mega rally, he said that the people of Jharkhand will give a "befitting reply" to the BJP over the "injustice committed" to ex-CM Hemant Soren.

“The opposition coalition's objective is to uproot the BJP from power to save the country and the Constitution,” Yadav said.

Advertisment

Besides Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana also addressed the rally, in a mega show of strength for the opposition bloc.

Maintaining that parties of the INDIA bloc were united, Yadav said, "The film of 400 seats has become a flop in the very first phase of Lok Sabha elections." Notably, leaders of the BJP have been claiming that the ruling NDA will cross the 400-seat mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 28 political parties took part in the ‘Ulgulan’ rally.

Advertisment

'Ulugulan', which means revolution, was coined during Birsa Munda's fight against the British for the rights of tribals.

Former Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash termed the rally of the opposition bloc INDIA as a "congregation of most corrupt parties in India".

“People of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee. They know if Modi has promised, it will be fulfilled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP registered a complaint with the Election Commission against the organisers of the rally, alleging that the model code of conduct was violated.

"The way INDIA bloc partners are openly displaying flags and banners on vehicles and putting up posters and hoardings for the rally, it is a violation of the code of conduct as notification for election to the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat has not yet been issued," the BJP claimed. PTI NAM/SAN SAN BDC