Modi 'steals hearts,' not votes: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Hitting out at Opposition parties over their "vote chori" allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "steals hearts" and has earned international respect, with countries like even the US "saluting" India.

Speaking at the 'Vishwakarma Puja' programme held at Delhi Secretariat, she said PM Modi has instilled a "new energy" in the country through his leadership.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces abuse because they (opposition) are troubled at why the country is progressing, the poor are being benefited, and even countries like the US are saluting India," she said while addressing a gathering of workers.

The Opposition parties are indulging in "dirty" politics, Gupta alleged.

"They allege 'vote chori' but Modi steals hearts and he has stolen hearts of us all," she asserted.

Like 'Makhanchor' (Lord Krishna fondly called by the name for his love for fresh butter during his childhood), Modi is "Mann Ka Chor", said Delhi CM, heaping praise on the prime minister.

Modi does not need to steal votes, she asserted, and added that this allegation was being drummed up by parties that have lost power and are now scared to face elections.

Gupta assailed the Gandhi family, accusing it of nepotism, while asserting Modi is a "saint" who devoted his life to the service of the country and never benefited anyone in his family.

In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said, "(He) gave land to his brother-in-law, post to his sister and made his mother prime ministerial candidate and himself indulges in whatever nobody understands." The Congress has been at the forefront of accusing the BJP of "vote chori" (vote theft) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The party has been levelling allegations of collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP government at the Centre to influence election results. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ