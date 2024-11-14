Modi taunts Uddhav for handing over remote to Congress

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday taunted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for “handing over the remote control” of the party to the Congress.

Advertisment

“Mumbai is a city of self-respect, but a party in Maha Vikas Aghadi has handed over its “remote control” to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray,” Modi said, addressing his last public rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

“That is why I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. Till date these people have not been able to get the Congress and the “Prince” of Congress to praise Balasaheb,” Modi said.

Modi said the Congress is desperate for power, adding the grand old party is like a fish out of water.

Advertisment

Modi said that terror attacks kept happening across the country during the Congress regime. “Everywhere people were scared of unclaimed objects. But now all this has stopped,” he said.

“Terror masters now know that if they do anything against India, Modi won’t spare them,” he said.

Modi accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of questioning India’s achievements. PTI VT