Modi to address rally in Mysuru, hold roadshow in Mangaluru on April 14

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mysuru and Mangaluru in Karnataka to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on April 14, a state party leader said on Wednesday.

Modi had held mega rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga last month BJP General Secretary V Sunil Kumar said the Prime Minister would address a mega rally in Mysuru and hold a roadshow in Mangaluru.

Speaking about Modi's itinerary on April 14, the state's convenor for the party’s Lok Sabha Election Management Committee said that the PM will be addressing a public meeting at 4 pm that day, in which party workers from Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies will gather at Mysuru's Maharaja College grounds Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said this would be a mega meeting in which leaders of both the BJP and the JD(S) will take part along with the prime minister.

"At 6 pm on April 14, Modi will hold a roadshow for about 1.5 km in Mangaluru from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle," he said, adding that local leaders and functionaries of the party are already working for the success of these two programmes.

Kumar said Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting Bengaluru on April 15 and meet with the media. He will be interacting with eminent personalities of the state at 4 pm at Indian Institute of Science, and at 7 pm he will be in a discussion with intellectuals, he added.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7. PTI KSU RS ANE