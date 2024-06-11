Modi to 'avoid' Manipur, 'misuse' agencies, try to 'bend' Constitution, says Cong's Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not expected to pay attention to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's words on the prevailing situation in violence-hit Manipur and he will "avoid" the northeastern state, "misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian Constitution".

The RSS chief on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn state must be considered with priority.

"I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian Constitution.

"Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the constitution," Gogoi wrote on 'X'.

The young Congress MP was elected to Lok Sabha from Assam's Jorhat constituency after he defeated his nearest BJP rival by a margin of over 1.44 lakh votes.

Gogoi had delivered a powerful speech in Lok Sabha in August 2023 on the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government where he questioned the "maun vrat" (vow of silence) of Modi on Manipur and asked why he had not visited the state.

He had said the government that "talks of one India has created two Manipurs and deeply divided communities are now talking the language of revenge against each other". PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD