Modi to inaugurate exposition of sacred Piprahwa Relics on Jan 3

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 will inaugurate an exposition of the sacred Piprahwa Relics, which will be hosted at a heritage site in Delhi, officials said.

The relics, discovered in the late 19th century, are widely believed to be associated with the mortal remains of the Buddha, enshrined by the Shakya clan, they said.

The Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said it is organising "a landmark cultural exposition titled 'Lotus Light: Relics of the Awakened One', showcasing the revered sacred Piprahwa Relics along with significant associated antiquities".

The exposition underscores India's enduring civilisational connection with the teachings of the Buddha and its commitment to preserving and presenting its rich spiritual heritage, officials said.

The prestigious exposition will be inaugurated by Modi on January 3 at the Rai Pithora cultural complex here, the ministry said.

The recent repatriation of the relics and the public display reflect India's continued efforts to protect its cultural patrimony and promote the universal values of peace, compassion, and enlightenment embodied in the Buddha’s teachings, the officials said.

The exposition will feature the sacred Piprahwa Relics and related antiquities: curated displays highlighting their historical, spiritual, and archaeological context; interpretive narratives emphasising India’s role as the cradle of Buddhism, the ministry said.

The event marks an important moment in India’s cultural and diplomatic history, as the relics on display include repatriated sacred relics of immense historical, archaeological, and spiritual significance, revered by Buddhist communities across the world, it said. PTI KND RHL