Modi to inaugurate National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament at the Dr Sampoorna ­nand Sports Stadium in Varanasi on Sunday.

The tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness participation from across India, with over 1,000 players competing as part of 58 teams representing various states and institutions.

The prime minister will inaugurate the tournament through video conference mode.

The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball, an official release said.

Hosting the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city, it said.

It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives, the statement said.