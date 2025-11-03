Modi to interact with women workers of NDA in Bihar on Tuesday

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar as campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections enters its final stretch.

The interaction will be held under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative.

"Women's power in Bihar is working with extraordinary energy and commitment to ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA in the assembly elections," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the participation of women in the election campaign is further strengthening democracy in Bihar.

"I will interact with my mothers and sisters at 3.30 pm on November 4 under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot - Mahila Samvad' initiative," the prime minister said.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Bihar government transferred Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of 25 lakh women as part of a scheme to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment.

The first phase of assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6, and Tuesday is the last day of campaigning. PTI SKU RHL