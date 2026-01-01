Modi to launch Kolkata-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Train soon

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Kolkata and Guwahati, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Vaishnaw said the fares of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam will be substantially lower than air travel.

"The services will become operational in the next 15-20 days, possibly around January 18 or 19. We have requested the prime minister, and everything is clear. I will announce the exact date in the next two to three days," the minister said.

Vaishnaw said Guwahati-Howrah air travel costs around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

"In Vande Bharat, the 3rd AC fare will be around Rs 2,300, including food, 2nd AC around Rs 3,000, and 1st AC around Rs 3,600. The fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind," the minister said.

Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal are scheduled this year. PTI JP SKU RHL