Modi to lay foundation of PM MITRA Park, launch 'Sewa Pakhwada' in MP on Sep 17

Bhopal, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first PM MITRA Park and launch the fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Wednesday, CM Mohan Yadav has said.

The PM will also launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan on Wednesday at Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Yadav said in a statement to the media on Monday night.

Under the campaign, camps will be organised for health and nutrition at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centers. Voluntary blood donation is also being encouraged, he said.

Screening and testing of diabetes, high blood pressure, anaemia and tuberculosis will also be done in the state-wide health checkup camps, the CM said.

Prenatal checkup and nutrition counseling will also be given for the health of mothers and children. Training sessions on menstrual hygiene and nutrition will also be organised for adolescent girls.

This fortnight will be an important step towards realising the prime minister's resolve of a healthy society, strong nation, the CM said.

He said Madhya Pradesh has to play an important role in the Developed India 2047 mission.

"We are constantly moving forward in the direction of a healthy society. Women's health and empowerment are the basis of progress," Yadav said.

The prime minister is visiting Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his birthday. He will inaugurate the 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight - to be organised from September 17 to October 2) and address the people of the state, the CM said.

The proposed PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar has already received investment proposals of more than Rs 23,000 crore from 114 leading textile companies, Yadav said.

The employment figure is estimated to reach three lakh when the park project is fully developed. This is not just a number, but a solid change coming into the lives of lakhs of families, he said.

The park is based on the 5F vision -- Farm-to-Fibre-to-Factory-to-Fasion-to-Foreign, an official earlier said.

Out of the total 2,158 acres of the PM Mitra Park, allotment of about 1,300 acres of land has been completed and the remaining land is also being made available in a phased manner, he added.

PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17 and this will be his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday.

On September 17, 2022, the PM released wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into an enclosure at the Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district. The big cats were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, the world's first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation initiative.