Modi to release 18th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme aid at Washim function on Oct 5

Yavatmal, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function on October 5 in Maharashtra's Washim district.

In an official release, the Washim district administration said the event will see more than 9.4 crore farmers across the country receive aid amounting to Rs 20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

"Around 2.5 crore farmers nationwide will join the event through web cast, including those at 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and five lakh Common Service Centres," it said.

"With the release of the 18th instalment of PM-KISAN, the total disbursement under the scheme will exceed Rs 3.45 lakh crore. It will support more than 11 crore farmers. It further reaffirms the government's commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity," the release added.

So far, in Maharashtra, Rs 32,000 crore has been transferred to around 1.20 crore farmers in 17 instalments, which is the second highest for all states, it said.

"In the 18th instalment, around 91.51 lakh farmers in the state will receive the benefits of over Rs 1,900 crore. The PM will also release additional benefit of around Rs 2,000 crore to Maharashtra farmers under the 5th instalment of Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana. The PM will also dedicate to nation 7,516 completed projects under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF)," the release said.

He will dedicate to the nation 9,200 FPOs and launch 'Unified Genomic Chip for Cattle and Indigenous Sex Sorted Semen Technology' and 'E-Distribution of Social Development Grant to Gram Panchayat' as well as five solar parks under MSKVY 2.0, the release said.