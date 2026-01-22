Modi to visit Assam on Feb 14, Shah on Jan 30: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit the state on February 14 and January 30, respectively.

Modi's programmes include the inauguration of a bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting two parts of Guwahati, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIMG) here, Sarma said in a Facebook live from Davos.

Shah was scheduled to visit Dibrugarh on January 30 to lay the foundation stone for the state's second legislative assembly complex and address a public rally, Sarma said.

The Prime Minister's visit to the state would be the third in three months. Assembly elections are due in Assam in a few months.

''People are aware that an Advanced Landing Facility is being set up at Moran in Dibrugarh district, where IAF flights will land on highways. We are also considering requesting the PM if his plane lands on a highway,'' he said.

Modi will also dedicate 100 electric buses to the state, Sarma said.

There is also a possibility of the Prime Minister coming to the state for a second time in February to lay the foundation of the railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu in Bhutan.

He was also scheduled to lay the foundation of a railway coach manufacturing factory at Kokrajhar and the Guwahati-Silchar Express Highway.

The PM had come to the poll bound state twice on two-day visits on December 20 and January 17 to unveil several projects and address public rallies, setting the mood for the election campaign.

The Union home minister will lay the foundation stone for the assembly complex and also address the rally at Khanikar playground in the Upper Assam district, Sarma said.

The government is developing Dibrugarh as a second capital of the state, where another assembly and secretariat complex will come up.

Shah had visited Assam on a day-long visit on December 29 to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting.

The chief minister said that though he was in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), he was constantly in touch with his ministers and development works were going on smoothly.

He said that during his four-day visit to Davos, he met several investors and there were promises of Rs 80,000-90000 crore investments about which he will give details on his return.

Sarma said that all benefits under various schemes will be distributed by mid-February, and another round of distribution of recruitment letters for around 2000 posts in different departments will be held on February 11 or 12.

He said that he was monitoring the situation in trouble-hit Kokrajhar which was a matter of concern and the situation is now peaceful.

The CM will return to Guwahati on Friday.