Modi to visit Tripura on Monday to unveil redeveloped Tripureswari temple

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on Monday to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, officials said.

The temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at Rs 52 crore.

The temple was built by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya in 1501.

Modi will land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala and then take a helicopter to Palatana, from where he will go to the temple by road, officials said.

The PM is expected to arrive at the venue around 3 pm, they said.

"He will inaugurate the redeveloped temple and offer prayers. It will be a 45-minute programme. The PM will not deliver any speech," District Magistrate Rinku Lather told PTI.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials will be present at the programme.

This will be Modi's 11th visit to the state since he became the PM in 2014. His last trip was on April 17, 2024.