Modi to visit Tripura on Sept 22, says CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 14 (PTI) PM Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on September 22 and unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

Addressing the Neermahal Jal Utsav in Sepahijala district, Saha said he had invited the PM to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple, and he accepted the invitation.

"PM Modi is coming to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple on September 22, and offer puja there," he said.

The redevelopment works at the temple, a Shakti Pith, were carried out under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

Maintaining that his government was focusing on promoting spiritual tourism in the state, Saha said replicas of all 51 Shakti Piths are being built in Gomati district's Bandower at a cost of Rs 97 crore.

"We can't visit all the 51 Shakti Piths as they are spread across many countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal. Once the replicas are built at Bandower, people can easily have a glimpse of the 51 Shakti Piths in one place," he said.

Saha urged the people to promote the lake palace of Neermahal through social media.

"I had been to Udaipur and experienced the beauty of the lake palace there, which is comparable to our Neermahal. But many people don't know about Neermahal. I appeal to you to promote Neermahal on social media," he told the gathering.

Built by Maharaja Bir Bikram in 1930, Neermahal was declared a Ramsar site in 2007. PTI PS SOM