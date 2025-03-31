Modi turned Gujarat's geographical challenges into opportunities, made it growth engine: CM Patel

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said the efficiency, leadership, determination and willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned the geographical challenges of Gujarat into opportunities and had made it the country's growth engine.

Patel was addressing a function titled 'Sadakal Gujarat' organised by Akhil Bharatiya Gujarati Samaj in Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal in the presence of MP Governor Mangubhai Patel. Gujarat's minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi was also present.

Speaking in Gujarati, Patel said his state had given the country strong leadership in the form of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while under the leadership of PM Modi, India was moving towards becoming developed and a "vishwa guru".

"The efficiency, leadership, determination and willpower of Modi turned the geographical challenges of Gujarat into opportunities and made Gujarat the growth engine of the country," Patel said.

He urged the Gujarati community of Madhya Pradesh to always contribute to the development of the state and to actively participate in the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

In his address, Governor Patel said Gujaratis practice harmony and mutual brotherhood.

"Gujarati society has a special contribution in the development of Madhya Pradesh. It is continuously cooperating and participating with the people of the state in building a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the governor said.

MP Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said Gujarat has God's special grace and blessings.

"From Independence till today, Gujarat has made an important contribution in the development and economy of the country," Shukla said.

The event was inaugurated by Governor Patel By lighting the ceremonial lamp.

A short film based on the development of Gujarat was screened in the programme. PTI ADU BNM