Modi visited Bihar for 50th time: DyCM Samrat Choudhary

Karakat (Bihar), May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who winded up his two-day tour of Bihar on Friday, has visited the state for "the 50th time", senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said.

Choudhary made the observation in his brief speech at Karakat on Friday, about 140 km from the state capital, where the rally also saw launch of projects worth more than Rs 48,520 crore by the Prime Minister.

"The PM has come to Bihar for the 50th time. This shows his love for the state. I urge him to keep coming", said Choudhary, a former state BJP president.

The Deputy CM, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, also spoke of the generous help he has been getting from the Centre.

"We visit Delhi carrying an empty bag. We are sent back with a sack full of money", said Choudhary, who also spoke in detail about the PM's earlier visits to Bihar, ever since he returned to power for a record third consecutive term, after last year's Lok Sabha polls. PTI NAC RG