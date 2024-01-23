Modi wants to divide country in name of religion: Congress leader Chennithala

Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to divide the country in the name of religion, and slammed the Assam government for stopping Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple.

Chennithala, the party's in-charge for Maharashtra, was here to review preparations for the Lok Sabha polls in western Maharashtra.

"Our prime minister wants to divide the country in the name of religion. Our country, our constitution are for all religions. Secularism is the base of our constitution, but the prime minister is trying to break that tradition," he said.

"Lord Ram does not belong to any one person. Everyone has the right to go to the temple, but yesterday Rahul Gandhi was stopped from going to a temple in Assam. First, he was given the invitation, and when he went, he was stopped. Is it our tradition?" Chennithala asked.

Modi gave a speech in Ayodhya on Monday keeping elections in mind, he alleged, adding that it was not a PM's job to perform consecration. PTI SPK KRK