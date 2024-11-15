Modi will amend Waqf Act despite opposition from Uddhav and Pawar: Shah

Yavatmal, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Friday said PM Narendra Modi will amend the Waqf Act despite opposition from leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

“Modi ji wants to change the Waqf Board law, but Uddhav ji, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are opposing it,” Shah said, addressing a rally at Umarkhed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

“Uddhav ji, listen carefully, you all can protest as much as you want, but Modi ji will amend the Waqf Act,” he said.

Shah said there are two camps in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, one of 'Pandavas' represented by the BJP-led Mahayuti and the other of 'Kauravas' represented by Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“Uddhav Thackeray claims that his Shiv Sena is the real one. Can the real Shiv Sena go against renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar? Can the real Shiv Sena go against renaming Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar? The real Shiv Sena stands with the BJP,” Shah said.

“Rahul Baba used to say that his government would credit money in the accounts of the people instantly. You were unable to fulfil your promises in Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana,” he said.

Shah said the Mahayuti alliance has promised that women will get Rs 2,100 per month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and no power in the world can snatch it away from us,” Shah said. PTI VT