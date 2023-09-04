Modi will show his face once in 5 years if simultaneous polls come into effect: Kejriwal in poll-bound Raj

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Targeting Narendra Modi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said if the 'one India, one election' proposal becomes a reality, the prime minister will show his face to the electorate once in five years. He also claimed that if someone is seeking votes on 'one India, one election' after nine years of governance, he has not done any work.

Advertisment

Kejriwal was in the city along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for presenting the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'guarantee cards' ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls due later this year. "Why is Modi ji saying one nation, one election? At present, elections are held every six months, so he has to give an account to the public every six months.

"If polls are held every five years, a gas cylinder will be available for Rs 5,000 and in the penultimate year, a discount of Rs 200 discount will be given. Similarly, tomatoes will be sold at Rs 1,500 per kg," he said.

"That is why there should be four elections every year, he (Modi) will give at least something. Otherwise, he will not even show his face for five years," he added.

Advertisment

The BJP-led Centre recently set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to make recommendations on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules that would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections. It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

Continuing his attack on the prime minister, the Delhi chief minister said, "After nine years of being the prime minister of the country, Modi ji is asking for votes on 'one nation, one election'. What will we get from it? What do we have to do with it? "If someone talks about 'one nation, one election' after nine years, it means he has not done any work," he said.

Advertisment

The AAP leader instead mooted the concept of 'one nation, 20 elections' to bring in more accountability from elected representatives. "There should be one nation, 20 elections. If elections are held every three months, then they will do something. Otherwise, he (Modi) will roam around the world and come after five years to show his face," he said. Kejriwal announced six guarantees ahead of the state polls. He said kin of martyrs of army and police will be given Rs 1 crore honorarium, permanent employment to contractual workers, free school education and health treatment, Rs 1,000 every month to women above 18 years of age, among others.

The other 'guarantees' include corruption-free Rajasthan and free electricity up to 300 units per month. In another dig at the Modi government, the AAP supremo said the prime minister has also given the concept of "one nation, one friend" to the country.

"He (Modi) has given another slogan -- one nation, one friend. The prime minister says 'Give all airports to a friend', 'Give all coal mines to a friend, 'Give all ports to a friend', 'Give all electricity companies to a friend'," he said.

Advertisment

Kejriwal also urged people to choose a prime minister who belongs to 140 crore Indians and "not one who belongs to one friend".

Mann said the party will make Rajasthan corruption-free on the lines of Delhi and Punjab. "If the intention is clear then everything is possible. Electricity is free in Punjab from July 1. Ninety per cent people in the state get zero bills. Our opponents asked us from where will the money come... we took action against the corrupt," he said.

PTI AG SRY SRY