Modi working tirelessly for 5 decades for people's welfare: Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday, and said the prime minister has been working tirelessly for people's welfare for more than five decades, and he is a living inspiration of the 'nation first' motto for every citizen.

In a series of posts in Hindi on X with #HappyBdayPMModi, Shah also said Modi, who brought "purity to the system, firmness to decisions, and clarity to policies", has accomplished the task of placing the deprived, backwards, poor, women and tribals at the centre of governance.

"Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his 75th birthday.

"Modi, who has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the country for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'nation first' for every citizen," he said.

The home minister said from the Sangh to the party and in the government, Modi's journey in life shows the possibility of extensive transformations when resolve is as unwavering as the Himalayas and vision is as vast as the ocean, Shah said.

"The entire nation takes pride in Modi, who has brought unimaginable changes to the lives of crores of citizens and connected them to the journey of building a developed and self-reliant India," he said.

Shah said that for the past four decades, he has had the opportunity to observe Modi in various roles -- whether as an RSS pracharak, the BJP's organisational general secretary, chief minister of Gujarat, or as the country's prime minister for the past 11 years.

"Modi has always placed the nation first and himself last. Workers like me are fortunate to have had the chance to work with him in every role he has undertaken," he said.

The home minister said no matter what the responsibility is, Modi has always promoted constructive actions and decisions. "It is a matter of joy for all of us, BJP workers, that every decision of his has always advanced the country." Shah said Modi has worked to deliver world-class infrastructure in the last 11 years in areas where development was far off and people didn't even communicate.

"The longest bridge in Assam, the world's highest Chenab railway bridge in Kashmir, semiconductor units, digital public infrastructure -- these are symbols of India becoming number one in every field under the Modi government," he said.

"Today, when even vegetable vendors proudly display UPI, the meaning of being Narendra Modi becomes clear," Shah said.

The home minister said that once it was said that development and the economy cannot function together, but Modi has shown how the welfare of the poor and the rise of the economy can happen in parallel.

Under Modi's leadership, India has risen to the largest economy from being the 11th in the world; the IMF has called India a bright spot in the global economy, and the country's growth rate has been the highest in the world, he said.

"Today, 60 crore people in India are coming out of poverty, and the country is also becoming a leader in the global economy. This was possible only in the Modi era," Shah said.

"Seeing problems with foresight and resolving them with complete dedication is a special trait of Modi's personality. The entire world recognises him as a problem-solving leader," he said.

Shah said that in an era of wars, tensions, and global lobbies, Modi has emerged as a bridge of dialogue before the entire world. For this reason, 27 countries have honoured 'Vishwa-Mitra' Modi with their highest civilian awards, indicative of his global leadership, he said.

The home minister added that under the leadership of Modi, India has become the centre of global aspirations. "From the Moon's south pole to the depths of the ocean in Dwarka, he has brought glory to both heritage and science." "Under his leadership, India is setting new milestones in the space sector. From indigenous Covid vaccines and indigenous defence systems to startups, innovation, ensuring fair prices for farmers' crops, and up to the manufacturing mission, Modi is building an India that is self-reliant in every sector," he added.