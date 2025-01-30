Modi, Yogi must take responsibility for stampede at Kumbh and quit: Congress

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, taking moral responsibility for the stampede tragedy at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

There is so much of "event baazi" and only banners of PM Modi and Adityanath are seen at the Kumbh, he claimed.

At least 30 persons died and 60 others were injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday in Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’.

The Maha Kumbh kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

Talking to PTI Videos, Patole claimed, "Both Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi have turned Kumbh into an event. You will see only their posters and banners everywhere. They must take responsibility of the tragedy.'' He further claimed that death toll in the stampede was higher than the official figure.

''Both Yogi and Modi must step down from their posts. If you see Kumbh, there is so much of 'event baazi' that you will see only their banners across Kumbh. They have to take responsibility for this incident." A day after the stampede, the Uttar Pradesh government ramped up efforts to ensure crowd management and safety of devotees who continued to flock the Mahakumbh Nagar in large numbers for the religious gathering.

The area would remain a no-vehicle zone until the crowd disperses completely, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anshuman Mishra said.

Essential services such as police administration vehicles, ambulances and suction machines would be allowed entry as they are crucial for the smooth management of the Maha Kumbh, Mishra said. PTI PS MR GK