Modified silencers destroyed, motorists fined for extra loud horns in Latur

Latur, Jan 26 (PTI) Nearly 700 modified two-wheeler silencers were destroyed by police in Latur as part of efforts to curb noise pollution, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

He said 290 cases were registered in connection with modified silencers and fines totalling Rs 2.81 lakh were recovered.

"We used a road roller to crush 684 modified silencers valued at Rs 34 lakh on Saturday. We also registered 544 cases with regard to extra loud horns and fined offenders Rs 3.52 lakh," the official said. PTI COR BNM