Modified silencers worth Rs 1.5 lakh removed from two-wheelers in Latur, destroyed

Latur, Feb 20 (PTI) Modified two-wheeler silencers confiscated for sound pollution in Latur were destroyed using a road roller on Friday, a police official said.

These silencers, worth Rs 1.5 lakh, were seized during checks by personnel from MIDC, Shivajinagar and Vivekanand Chowk police stations, he said.

"The action was initiated following numerous citizen complaints about excessive noise, its impact on public health, and growing indiscipline on roads. Action was taken against 61 motorcycles under Motor Vehicles Act," he added. PTI COR BNM