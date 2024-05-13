Modi's 10-year rule saw institutionalisation of hate against minorities: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 13 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-year rule saw "institutionalisation of hate and prejudice" against minorities, particularly Muslims.

"Modi has forgotten that he is the prime minister of the entire country and not of a particular community. What came as a surprise is that he has given up all pretences and is openly spewing venom against Muslims at his rallies," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, addressing an election rally at Chowkibal in the Karnah constituency of Kupwara district.

He said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on issues that directly concern people, "however, it failed to deliver on those".

"Today, when people are seeking answers from them on unemployment, development and corruption, they turn a blind eye and resort to flaring communal tensions to gloss over their decade of misrule. People have made it a point to punish them through their votes," he said.

Slamming the administration for "harassing" NC workers, Abdullah said elderly people as well as youngsters are being summoned to police stations and labelled as Hurriyat supporters.

"In reality, they are trying to create fear among you. We do not have to fear them as tomorrow, their pride will go away. I want to tell the lieutenant governor to stop harassing people," the NC president said. PTI SSB RC