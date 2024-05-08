Modi's 10 years outweigh whole of Congress's work: Khattar in Delhi

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi's 10 years' work outweighs Congress's work of 55-60 years.

Khattar made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Burari in support of BJP's Northeast Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Tiwari "They have abolished section 370 and now Jammu and Kashmir is also a state like others. He has made India among the five biggest economies in the world. It will take third place in the next five years and by 2047, India will become 'Viksit Bharat'," Khattar said.

Khattar is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Haryana's Karnal, where polling will take place on May 25.

"Modi's prestige has soared globally. When there was a war between Ukraine and Russia, the PM called both the presidents to do a 24-hour ceasefire so that we can take out our 22,000 students.

"The ceasefire occurred and we took our 22,000 students out from the nation and even other nations also got their people out of it," Khattar said.

In 2017, when GST was implemented, traders protested, but now every trader praises this scheme, he said.

Khattar said that he willingly relinquished his post of Haryana CM after serving in the post 9.5 years at the bidding of the prime minister. "I told my colleague that he should become the chief minister and I am going to Delhi where the PM has called me." He said that the national capital, which is shares borders from three sides with Haryana, is provided water by its neighbour whenever it needs it.

"The BJP is seeking votes based on plans that promote constructive progress in the country, while opposition parties lack issues for the nation's welfare. Tiwari has a long list of developmental works to showcase," he said.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The counting will take place on June 4.