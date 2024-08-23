Modi's development model meant only for businessmen friends: J&K Congress

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting his "friends'" interests over that of the public, saying his "development model" is designed to benefit his allies.

AICC Secretary Pranav Jha said that the BJP is in a state of panic following the seat-sharing agreement between the Congress and the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, and as a result, is resorting to negative politics.

"Modi's so-called 'vikas' model is actually a 'Mitra-model,' where investigations or actions are taken against political opponents, but not against anyone close to the Prime Minister or the BJP, regardless of the allegations," Jha told reporters here.

Without naming the putative beneficiary, he said: "How has someone who started as a small businessman become one of the richest people in the world under Modi's rule? This is the result of 'Mitravaad' under Modi's regime." He alleged that a small group of individuals close to the BJP and Modi controlled the entire economic system of the country, putting the interests of the common man at great risk.

Jha pointed at several business deals and investigations that he said raise serious concerns.

He also referred to the recent Hindenburg report, saying that it revealed not only the involvement of Modi's government but also suggested the complicity of the SEBI chairperson in the scheme.

"The controversial role of the SEBI chairperson has severely undermined the credibility of SEBI, leading to significant internal damage to the Indian stock market," he said.

Jha also questioned why SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch has not resigned in the wake of the allegations.

"Who will be responsible if millions of investors lose their investments? Why shouldn't the Supreme Court take suo motu cognisance of this serious matter?" he asked. PTI AB VN VN