Modi’s five-state tour to speed up progress across India: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-state visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar is "a testament to the scale and speed of progress across the nation." During the visit, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.

Majhi said this reflects how the nation is "emerging as a global leader while ensuring inclusive development." Taking to X, Majhi said: "Bharat is witnessing an era of rapid transformation under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. His upcoming visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar is a testament to the scale and speed of progress across the nation".

Majhi added that the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of projects "reflect the steadfast commitment towards an inclusive Viksit Bharat." He noted that the initiatives will "boost infrastructure, strengthen connectivity, empower citizens and create new opportunities for growth." "Mizoram gets connected to the Indian Rail Network for the first time with the inauguration of Bairabi-Sairang new rail line, a historic milestone to be etched in the annals of history forever, symbolic of national unity and integration," he posted.

Hailing the PM's initiative, Majhi said, "With each such step, Bharat is moving closer to its vision of becoming strong, #atmanirbhar and prosperous. We are emerging as a global leader while ensuring inclusive development for every region and every citizen."