'Modi's guarantee' only guarantee that works: BJP chief J P Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday that the latest Assembly poll results have proven that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee works in India as he slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for allegedly trying to divide the country on caste lines.

Giving credit to the prime minister for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding poll triumphs in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Nadda said Modi has always led every election campaign from the front.

"The poll results have given out the message that the country has understood that only Modiji can provide decisive leadership and empower farmers, the poor and the deprived sections," he said.

"These elections have made it clear that there is only one guarantee in the country, that is Modi's guarantee," the BJP chief said.

He also accused the opposition parties of trying to divide the country on caste lines.

"The INDIA bloc tried to spread casteism, divide the society, and indulged in the politics of appeasement.... But the country has chosen development," Nadda said.

He stressed that while the opposition parties may talk about the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Modi remains the biggest OBC leader in the country.

Nadda also slammed the Congress for making "derogatory" comments against the prime minister and said it backfired on the party.

He said all sections of the society voted for the BJP and thanked people and the party workers for the poll victories.

Meanwhile, Modi lauded Nadda and said the poll performance of the saffron party was a result of the way he implemented strategies and policies.

"This victory is also the result of the way our national president Naddaji implemented his policies and strategies. A tragic incident happened in his family during the elections, but despite that, Naddaji remained steadfast day and night as a BJP worker," the prime minister said. PTI AO RC