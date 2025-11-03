Modi's India future ready, emerging as global protagonist: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday urged scientists to embrace global benchmarks and strategies to realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) here, Singh said India never lacked talent, but required an enabling environment which was provided when Narendra Modi assumed office of prime minister in 2014.

"India is no longer a follower, the country today beckons others to follow it. India is no longer a global player, it is emerging as a global protagonist. India is no longer the trailing India of the 20th century, it is future ready, Modi's India of 21st century," Singh said.

The minister urged scientists to embrace global benchmarks and follow global strategies to realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

"The age of silos is over, the gap between private and public sector has been removed and the whole of government and whole of nation is the mantra to move ahead," Singh said.

The minister said the Modi government has focussed on sectors that were not explored comprehensively.

He said the prime minister had announced initiatives such as Start-up India, Gaganyaan project, Bio-E3, and Deep Ocean Mission in his Independence Day address and they had taken off successfully.

Singh said the bio economy was worth USD 10 billion dollars in 2014 and has grown to USD 200 billion within a decade.

He said while the US was the first to land on the moon, it was India's Chandrayaan that found water on the lunar surface, raising hopes for human habitation there.

"Today, the world has begun to view us with respect and honour. I believe that one day historians will also analyse why we had to wait 70 years after Independence for this joyous experience. Because this country never lacked talent," Singh said.

The minister said Modi gave top priority to science and innovation and made the country realise that the path to progress in the 21st century lies only through the achievements in the field of science and innovation.