Modi's leadership embodies moral strength, military resolve: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, stating that it reflected the country's unwavering stance against terrorism.

Saha said Modi's leadership embodies both moral strength and military resolve, ensuring the nation's safety and security.

"PM Narendra Modi ji's powerful address reflects India's unwavering stance against terrorism, inspiring confidence among our armed forces and citizens alike," he said in a post on Facebook.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, the prime minister on Monday evening sternly warned Pakistan that India would not succumb to "nuclear blackmail" and sent a clear message to the world that terror and trade, terror and talks, could not go together.

The state Congress, meanwhile, questioned the PM why India did not take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir when the nation and the entire opposition were supporting him.

"Where are the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack? Why did the country agree to an immediate ceasefire following USA pressure? When will BSF jawan Purnom Sahu, who is in Pakistan's custody, return?" it also asked in a post on Facebook.