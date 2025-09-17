Modi's life exemplary embodiment of national service: Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Sep 17 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, and said his life has been an exemplary embodiment of national service.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat’s Vadnagar.

"We pray for your good health, happiness, and many more years of dedicated service to the nation," Tamang said in a post on X.

"Your life has been an exemplary embodiment of national service, firm resolve, and unwavering patriotism. Your visionary leadership, guided by the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ has inspired the people of India and strengthened our collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Tamang said the people of Sikkim look forward to many more milestones under his dynamic stewardship.

"May your vision and leadership continue to unite the nation, fulfil its collective dreams, and steer India towards new frontiers of progress and glory," he added. PTI CORR RBT