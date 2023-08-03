Modi's mention of Rajasthan on law & order defamatory: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning Rajasthan in his last month's statement on Manipur incident, calling it an insult to the state.

Gehlot asked Modi why he does not speak on crimes that take place in the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Modi has defamed Rajasthan by mentioning the state in his statement. Rape, murder and crimes happen in every state but quick action is only taken in Rajasthan," he told reporters after a programme at his official residence.

Modi had last month made a reference to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over law and order while giving a speech on the Manipur incident in which two women were stripped and paraded by a mob. PTI SDA VN VN