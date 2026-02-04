Modi's silence has greater power to accomplish things: Ex-PM Devegowda to Opposition

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Former prime minister H D Devegowda on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition leaders for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence with regard to India-US trade deal, saying it has greater power to accomplish things for the nation than all their words put together.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, he said the economic foundation of the country has grown significantly stronger in the past 11 years.

"Despite various global crises, India has remained the fastest growing major economy in the world. India has further improved its record in keeping inflation under control. It is directly benefiting the poor and the middle class families of the country," Devegowda said.

As a result of the policies of the government, the income of citizens has increased and the savings has grown and their purchasing power has also improved, he said.

Devegowda congratulated the NDA government led by Modi on two remarkable trade deals that have been achieved with the European Union and the United States.

"Many Opposition leaders were attacking Modi ji till recently for maintaining silence with regards to President (Donald) Trump. But they must have now realised that Modi's silence has greater power to accomplish things for the nation than all their words put together. So, I urge Opposition members to listen to Modi's words carefully and at the same time pay attention to the silence of Modi," he said.

Devegowda said when the trade deal with the European Union was announced, the Opposition leaders were quiet.

But when the US trade deal was announced, they started making a lot of attacks, the Rajya Sabha member from Janata Dal (Secular) from Karnataka said.

Devegowda said the Opposition accused Modi of compromising farmers' interest.

"If the NDA government has compromised on agriculture and the dairy sector, I would have been the first man to approach the prime minister and make my suggestion about any area of adverse effect on the farming community or the dairy sector," he said, and asked them not to forget that "Modi is a patriot".

Concluding his speech, the 92-year-old leader made an emotional appeal to leaders mainly from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh to resolve the "major problem" of drinking water.

"Today at the fag end of my life, I don't want to talk anything because the election is there (in Tamil Nadu). I don't want to talk on this issue... with folded hands I beg of you... please see that the problem of the drinking water is solved," Devegowda said.

Soon after his speech, the Chair (deputy chairman Harivansh) wished him a very healthy and long life. PTI AKV TRB