Modi's teaspoon outweighs Rahul Gandhi's silver spoon: UP Deputy CM

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed the Gandhi family on Friday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's teaspoon outweighs their silver spoon.

Maurya's remarks came in response to a viral video, in which some people were allegedly seen making offensive remarks against the Prime Minister's mother during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

In a post in Hindi on microblogging site X, Maurya said, "The successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in drawing a bigger line instead of erasing the small line. This is what irritates Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi." In the same post, he said, "That is why this trio, full of hatred, disgust and arrogance, mocks Modi by calling him the 'merchant of death', 'lowly' and 'vote thief'. In fact, by saying so, they mock the public." Maurya, a prominent backward class leader and former state BJP president, said, "The Gandhi family has no idea that people have elected Modi -- who belongs to the country's largest backward class -- as the Prime Minister of this country thrice after seeing his hard work." He continued, "He (Modi) was not born with a silver spoon like Rahul Gandhi. But his teaspoon outweighs Rahul's silver spoon. That is why this trio has given a contract of abusing Modi to their extremely small entourage." The BJP had on Thursday held Rahul Gandhi responsible for the alleged abusive language against Modi's mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, and said people of the state will give a befitting reply to the Congress for its "politics of abuses".

The viral video clip is reportedly from Darbhanga district, from where Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav kickstarted the yatra and set off to Muzaffarpur on a motorcycle.