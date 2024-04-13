Modi's tenure as PM India's golden era: Yogi Adityanath

Haldwani, Apr 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Narendra Modi's tenure as prime minister marks India's golden era after independence.

Addressing a rally here in support of BJP candidate from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat Ajay Bhatt, Adityanath attacked the Congress, saying it was at the root of the problems faced by the country but Modi rose to every challenge and resolved the issues.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure would be viewed as India's golden period post-independence," he said.

"Congress is in deep anguish due to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, which should actually be embraced. Chief Minister Dhami has taken a commendable step by introducing the Uniform Civil Code", he remarked.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is progressing towards becoming 'Uttam Pradesh', thanks to the water of the rivers originating from Uttarakhand.

He said sons of Devbhoomi like Pt. Govind Vallabh Pant, Narayan Dutt Tiwari and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna had provided Uttar Pradesh with effective leadership by serving as the state's chief ministers.

Extending his wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on Baisakhi and the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth, he said every pebble in Devbhoomi holds the essence of 'Shankar' (Lord Shiva) and every corner of Uttarakhand exudes purity.

He said in coordination with Dhami, all pending issues between the two states have been resolved.

"BJP doesn't create problems; rather, it solves them. In contrast, Congress has been synonymous with problems throughout its existence. Whether it's the partition of the country, terrorism, or issues like Naxalism, casteism, corruption, and separatism, Congress's legacy is rife with challenges. It's only through leaders like Modi ji that the country has found solutions to these problems," Yogi asserted.

When the youth of Uttarakhand stands at the border, protecting the nation, 140 crore Indians can sleep peacefully, he said.

"It's a blessing that as the Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt consistently visits the borders to boost the morale of our soldiers," he said.

Adityanath said he spent his childhood in Uttarakhand, recalling the days when people had to walk two or three km to fetch water. However, with the implementation of the Har Ghar Nal scheme, water now reaches every home, he said.

"In the past, there was a scarcity of fuel. Even kerosene was unavailable during the Congress era. Now, through the Ujjwala Yojana, gas cylinders are being supplied. Modi ji has devised solutions to every challenge faced by the country," he said.

Adityanath said Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a result of Congress' faulty policies but the long-standing issue was resolved by Modi.

Yogi pointed out that Congress had perpetuated the Ayodhya dispute for years and was reluctant towards finding a solution. However, under the BJP's leadership, a magnificent temple has been constructed in Ayodhya, he said.

Moreover, places like Mathura, Gokul, Barsana, Kashi, and Prayagraj have been revitalised. In Uttarakhand, the BJP government has also given a new identity to the Char Dham sites, including Kedarnath and Badrinath, he asserted.

Adityanath emphasised that there are no issues concerning the welfare and security of farmers, youth, and women today.

"Today, only the corrupt and wrongdoers are in trouble. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made it clear that those who threaten the safety of women and businessmen will find themselves in either jail or hell "Currently, Uttar Pradesh is free from riots and curfews," he said.

The bond between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is unbreakable. While the two states share borders, some individuals mistakenly believe they can evade justice by fleeing from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand, he said, adding that such individuals would not be spared.

He said Uttarakhand was progressing rapidly under Dhami's leadership.

Furthermore, as the Minister of State for Defense and Tourism at the Centre, Bhatt has introduced numerous development initiatives for Uttarakhand, he said.

Six defence nodes are being established in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhatt has been instrumental in this endeavour, he added. PTI ALM RHL