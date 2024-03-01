Modi's vision to make India aatmanirbhar in all sectors by 2047: PM principal secretary PK Mishra

Bhubaneswar, March 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a grand vision to make India a thought leader in science and technology and aatmanirbhar in all sectors, said PM's principal secretary PK Mishra here on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing students and faculty members at the Kalinga Institute of Information Technology (KIIT), Mishra outlined the Prime Minister's vision for India 2047, aiming for developed status while preserving nature and culture through technology adoption.

He encouraged alignment between the growth of the youth and the country, emphasising the synergy it could create.

Mishra mentioned the recently launched 'Voice of Youth' initiative, urging young minds to contribute ideas towards the vision of a developed India.

Advertisment

Mishra stressed the role of women in India's development and the need for an economy free from corruption, casteism, and communalism.

He stressed on inclusivity and diversity in higher education to empower students from all backgrounds.

Discussing the National Education Policy 2020, Mishra highlighted its goal to establish a top-tier education system in India by 2040, ensuring equitable access to high-quality education for all learners.

He also mentioned the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, with a budget of Rs 50,000 crore over five years, aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry by fostering practical skills aligned with market requirements.

Mishra urged students to pursue not only academic excellence but also all-round and holistic development. He also highlighted the importance of encouraging students to think beyond themselves and consider how they can contribute to society at large. PTI BBM BBM MNB