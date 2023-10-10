Modi's visit to Jolingkong to boost morale of security forces, people of border villages

Pithoragarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Union minister Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Jolingkong and Gunji along the India-China border in the district will boost the morale of border villagers and the security forces.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the area on October 12. Jolingkong is the endpoint for the Adi Kailash peak.

"Wherever the prime minister has gone, it has led to manifold development of that region," Bhatt, the Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, told PTI.

"We in Uttarakhand have till date received development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore by the grace of Modiji. He readily gave whatever we asked for as he feels a special attachment to the Himalayan state," he said.

The BJP MP from Nainital said the village of Gunji will be developed as Shiv Nagri under the Centre's vibrant village programme with 24-hour drinking water supply, residential facilities, wellness centres and round-the-year road connectivity.

"I visited Jolingkong yesterday. The BRO has done excellent work in connecting Adi Kailash and Parwati Tal with smooth roads," the minister said.

Accusing the previous Congress governments of pursuing a policy of not connecting the borders with roads due to the fear of the enemy, Bhatt said the BJP government under Modi has the policy of linking the border villages with roads so that the benefits of development could reach them.

"A strong India is emerging with strong borders under the strong leadership of Modi," Bhatt said. PTI COR ALM IJT