MoE launches second cycle of capacity building programme on specific learning disability

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Education on Thursday launched the second cycle of its Capacity Building Programme on Specific Learning Disability (SLD) under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP), officials said.

The programme is designed to empower Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with the skills and knowledge necessary to support students with specific learning disabilities.

"New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises learning disabilities among a set of students, with a vision of equitable and inclusive education for all. It stipulates that it is essential that HEIs must be aware of students with specific disabilities, including learning disabilities, and should be sensitised towards addressing associated challenges," Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy said.

"To overcome this issue, it is essential that a regular capacity programme on learning disabilities is conducted," he added.

The first round of the 'Capacity Building Program on Specific Learning Disabilities' was conducted from January to July this year partnered with Changeinkk Foundation.

In the first round, a cohort of 27 HEIs, including Central Universities, IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs, SPAs and NITs, participated in the programme. As part of the programme, different sessions like orientation, sensitisation, master classes, in-person zone-wise workshop and monitoring of implementation were conducted.

The second cycle of the programme that started today will run till December with sessions to be held both online and in-person with a new set of identified HEIs.

"It will focus on strategies and tools for identifying and assessing the students with SLD and addressing their needs. The focus of this programme will be on sensitising the heads of the institutions; the heads of five departments along with the two nominees each from respective departments," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

"Participants will engage in a series of interactive workshops, expert-led seminars, and practical sessions aimed at enhancing their ability to create inclusive learning environments. After successful completion, the same shall be replicated with a new set of HEIs over a cycle of six months," he said.