MoE research expo: Robot cleaning rail tracks, app suggesting routes based on air quality on display

Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) An app to suggest travel routes based on air quality, a non-invasive glucometer, a cow-dung-based foaming agent, a robotic system for cleaning railway tracks and a system for manufacturing bottles using bamboo powder—are among 185 innovations on display at the national research expo—IINvenTiv here.

The third edition of the national expo, a two-day flagship event of the Ministry of Education, is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The expo not only features innovations and projects from IITs but also NITs, IISc Bengaluru and IISERs this time.

IIT Hyderabad is exhibiting "HealthyRoute", a navigation app that combines real-time air quality data with traffic flow to suggest routes to users with the least traffic congestion and better air quality.

"Existing apps majorly focus on traffic and time efficiency but fail to address challenges associated with health risks due to poor air quality. By integrating air pollution data with traffic metrics, the app provides a novel navigation solution," Antara Roy from IIT Hyderabad told PTI.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kerala has displayed "Avibot", a robotic system to harvest eggs automatically in agricultural environments where human labour is hazardous or ineffective.

"The bot addresses the need for automation in the poultry business. Using sophisticated vision systems, accurate locomotion and a safety-focused gripper mechanism, the bot gathers eggs on its own, limiting harm while increasing production and decreasing human labour," said AP Sudheer, Assistant Professor, NIT Calicut.

IIT, Indore's exhibit was "GOBAiR", a novel cow-dung-based foaming agent for developing sustainable light-weight construction materials.

NIT, Silchar has developed a manually operative system for manufacturing bottles using bamboo powder.

"The problem with conventional plastic bottles lies in the environmental impact as they contribute significantly to pollution. While bamboo bottles offer a sustainable alternative, challenges exist in scaling production, ensuring durability and maintaining cost-effectiveness. The developed system will allow manufacturers to scale the production of bamboo bottles," said Dr Bipul Das, NIT Silchar.

According to V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, the focus has been on technologies in mature Technology Readiness Level (TRL) stages, which are ready for commercialisation and can be transferred to the industry during the event itself.

"This time IINvenTiv featured research and development projects from all the IITs, NITs, IISc and IISERs besides top government and private engineering institutes that rank within the top 50 in NIRF. The primary objective is to increase awareness among industry of these technological breakthroughs and achieve better industry-academia collaboration," Kamakoti told PTI.

"Over 180 exhibits from participating institutions have been featured at the expo with a good representation from startups that have been initiated based on the R&D from these institutions,” he added.

IInvenTiv was first held in 2022 at IIT Delhi and features exhibits only from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The second edition of the event with participating institutions from the top 50 of NIRF, apart from IITs, NITs, IISc and IISERs, was held at IIT Hyderabad last year.

The thematic areas during the expo included Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies; Aviation, Defence and Space, Marine Technology; Medical and Healthcare Engineering; Rural Technology; Smart Cities and Infrastructure; Advanced Manufacturing (Industry 4. and 5.0) and Circularity and Sustainability (Energy and E-mobility).

The biotechnology sector featured groundbreaking contributions, particularly from SRM University, which showcased biosurfactants derived from glucose and biowaste, and a microbial pigment from gram-positive bacteria, serving as a natural dye with antimicrobial and anti-cancer properties.

NIT Arunachal Pradesh revealed herbal skincare solutions, including antibacterial and anti-cancer moisturisers and turmeric-infused lip balms.

AI and robotics were a focus area at the expo with IIT Madras presenting RoBuoy, an autonomous underwater glider, and a multimodal robotic research platform with walking and grasping capabilities. IIT Kanpur displayed a quadcopter drone with a gripper, showcasing AI-driven precision handling for industrial and defence applications.

IIT Gandhinagar’s Lingo Lab exhibited Ganga, a ChatGPT-style AI model for Indian languages, now available in Hindi and English, with Telugu and Tamil versions in progress. IISER Kolkata exhibited a water toxin sensor chip, enabling real-time water safety monitoring. NIT Trichy revealed an innovative carbon dioxide-to-methanol conversion process, achieving 16 pc efficiency in a single pass, offering promise in carbon capture and sustainable fuel production.

Sustainable construction was another recurring theme. IIT Bombay exhibited polymer composite coatings, derived from industrial waste, which enhance soundproofing, thermal insulation, and corrosion resistance. In healthcare, IIT Madras incubated Hemosync’s non-invasive haemoglobin and vital monitoring device, while another research team exhibited an edible, real-time breath sensor made from rice starch, aloe vera, and ginger, offering a safe and innovative health-tracking solution. PTI GJS HIG