MoEF to use Salim Ali centre for mitigating man-animal conflicts: Union Minister

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that his ministry will develop the ornithology and natural history centre in Coimbatore for mitigation of man-animal conflicts in the states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister stressed on the need for more inter-state coordination as the border areas of the three states were heavily forested and said the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History would be used for this purpose.

"We feel that all southern states need better cooperation, coordination and collaboration on wildlife issues," Yadav said after a meeting with local administration and forest officials.

He also laid emphasis upon protecting both wildlife as well as human lives.

Another issue of importance that he highlighted was capacity building.

"Our ministry under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will support capacity building of frontline staff and other frontline departments for use of early warning systems, modern technology, equipment and tracking systems," the minister, who arrived in Kerala's Wayanad district following the rise in animal attacks here, said.

On the issue of alerting residents about wild animal incursions into inhabited areas, Yadav said he has suggested to the District Collector to create a small Whatsapp group of the forest officers and the district administration.

In addition to that, regular bulletins, about a particular animal's movements, can also be circulated through FM or community radios, he said.

The Union Minister, who arrived here on Wednesday evening, had visited the families of the three men who died in animal attacks in this high range district and assured them all possible help to put their lives back on track.

While Ajeesh and Paul were trampled to death by two different wild elephants this month, Prajeesh was killed by a tiger in December 2023.

A state ministerial delegation had visited Wayanad on Tuesday on directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the remedial proposals during a meeting attended by the local people's representatives and officials.

Prior to that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited the family members of those who were killed in animal attacks. PTI HMP HMP ROH