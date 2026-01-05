'Mogambo khush hua': Cong likens Trump's tariff remarks to iconic dialogue, targets PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress on Monday likened US President Donald Trump's tariff remarks to villainous dialogue "Mogambo khush hua" from a popular Hindi movie, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he was "bowing" before him.

The opposition party's response came after Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew he was not happy with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington can raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".

Speaking with reporters here, Kharge said Trump's remarks mean that Modi is in his control.

The Congress president said, "I am reminded of a dialogue from Mr India - 'Mogambo Khush Hua' (Mogambo is pleased). ...Trump said 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. When people with such a mindset try to intimidate us, India will not bow down." "But why is Modi ji bowing before him? I don't know. This is harming the country and he must stand up for the country. You (Modi) nod at his (Trump) behest, at whatever he says. The country elected you not for this but you must protect the country and talk with pride," Kharge said.

In the 1987 film 'Mr. India', Amrish Puri had played the character of Mogambo, an iconic villain.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM’s good friend in the White House continues his ‘blow hot, blow cold’ approach to India. He has yet again threatened higher tariffs on US imports from India if India did not stop buying oil from Russia." "All those Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, all those (forced) hugs, and all those social media posts hailing the US President have done very little good," Ramesh said.

Congress spokesperson and party's social media head Supriya Shrinate also lashed out at the government over Trump's remarks.

"Trump stands there sniggering, humiliating and making fun of India. US Senator, standing next to Trump claims that the Indian ambassador is begging him with an aim to keep the President in good humour," she said on X.

"Trump asserts Modi has reduced Russian oil import under US pressure to make him happy. Such brazen bullies are mocking my country - but not a word from the Prime Minister. Modi is a coward, weak man who can’t stand up to bullies for defending India’s honour," Shrinate claimed.

Trump, while talking to reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One en route to Washington DC from Florida, said, "They (India) wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them." Trump's remarks came after US Senator Lindsey Graham, accompanying him on Air Force One, said that the tariffs imposed on India by Trump are the "chief reason" New Delhi is now buying substantially less Russian oil.