Mohali court orders social media platforms to remove objectionable videos targeting CM Mann

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) A court in Mohali on Friday directed major social media platforms to remove objectionable videos targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann within 24 hours of the receipt of its order.

The court attached a list of 166 specific URLs from these platforms with the order.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Manpreet Kaur, in her order, directed Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Telegram to remove the content with respect to the specific URLs as mentioned.

The alleged offensive material is directed to be removed forthwith and in any event within 24 hours of the receipt of the court order, said an official statement.

The court acted on an application filed by the State Cyber Crime Department, SAS Nagar, which argued that the "fabricated content, potentially AI-generated", was vulgar and had the potential to disturb public order.

It also issued a specific direction to Google to ensure the offensive content becomes non-searchable by de-indexing and de-referencing it.

Furthermore, all platforms have been directed to preserve all information and records associated with the offending material to prevent the destruction of evidence.

The video, targeting Mann, was circulated from the Facebook account of Jagman Samra, a resident of Canada.

On Tuesday, Punjab Police registered an FIR against Samra for allegedly posting "vulgar" content on social media that could "incite hatred and enmity." "The content is vulgar, unlawful, and has the potential to incite hatred, enmity, or ill-will among groups of people. Preliminary examination also suggests that the material in question may be Al-generated, further complicating its potential impact and authenticity," read the FIR, registered by the cyber cell of the Punjab Police. PTI CHS NSD NSD