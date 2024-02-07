Mohali ex-DSP sentenced to six years imprisonment in bribery case

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced former Mohali DSP Raka Ghirra to six years imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs one lakh nearly 12 years ago, officials said here.

Advertisment

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs two lakh on her, they said.

"CBI had registered a case on July 22, 2011 against Raka Ghirra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punjab Police, Mohali and Manmohan Singh, Reader to DySP on allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 2 lakh for helping the complainant in the FIRs registered against him.

"Subsequently, on negotiation, Raka Ghirra agreed to accept Rs one lakh as part payment of bribe," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Ghirra was arrested on July 24, 2011. During the trial, Singh turned approver. PTI ABS ABS SKY SKY