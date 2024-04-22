Mohali police arrests two for operating interstate arms cartel, seizes weapons

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) A criminal and his accomplice, who were operating an interstate arms cartel, were arrested and weapons were recovered from them, the Punjab police said on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the Mohali police has arrested Malkeet Singh alias Nawab, a member of the Gopi Ghanshampuria and the Harry Chatha gangs.

He was also facing 30 criminal cases, the DGP said.

He added that along with Nawab, Gamdoor Singh alias Vicky has also been arrested.

"In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice apprehends Malkeet Singh @ Nawab operating an interstate arms cartel along with Gamdoor Singh @ vicky and recovers 6 pistols, 10 live cartridges and 10 pistol magazines from them," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

"Accused Malkeet Singh @ Nawab is an associate and member of Gopi Ghanshampuria & Harry Chatha Gangs," he added. PTI CHS BHJ