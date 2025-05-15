Mohalla Clinics staff to remain in service until further orders: Delhi health minister

New Delhi , May 15 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday said doctors and staffers working in Mohalla Clinics will retain their jobs until further orders.

Singh told PTI that the Delhi government will soon begin the recruitment process to appoint manpower for operating Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the city, and until that process is completed, all existing staff will continue in their roles.

As part of the operationalisation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), it was said that sufficient notice will be given to doctors and staffers of Mohalla Clinics before any de-empanelment.

"It was discussed that the extension and empanelment of existing doctors and paramedical staff shall continue under the current terms and conditions until new manpower is appointed for the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to serve areas currently covered by Mohalla Clinics," Singh said.

The fresh recruitment of doctors and staffers for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be undertaken as per the existing norms under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The BJP, which returned to power in Delhi in February after a gap of over 26 years, approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in its first cabinet meeting -- held shortly after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and six of her ministers took oath on February 20.

In her Budget speech, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that a total of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be set up across Delhi.

According to officials, there are currently 553 Mohalla Clinics in the national capital, of which 70 are proposed to be upgraded into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.