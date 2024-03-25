Mohammad Yousuf Wani takes oath as additional judge of HC

Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh N Kotiswar Singh on Monday administered the oath of office to Mohammad Yousuf Wani as additional judge here.

The oath-taking ceremony was physically attended by justices Tashi Rabstan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by justices Atul Sreedharan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Rajesh Sekhri.

The oath-taking ceremony at the chief justice's chamber was conducted by the registrar general of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem.

With this, the number of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh rose to 16, including the chief justice. PTI MIJ SMN SMN