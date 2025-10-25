Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jabalpur for RSS’ national executive meeting

Jabalpur, Oct 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday ahead of the three-day national executive meeting of the organisation scheduled to begin on October 30, an RSS functionary said.

The Sangh conclave will be held in the city’s Vijay Nagar area and will serve as a key platform to review its organisational activities, plans and ongoing initiatives, he said.

With the Sangh having entered its 101st year, discussions will include a review of the upcoming centenary celebrations, the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five transformations) initiative, and preparations for national events leading up to October 2026, he said.

The participants will also discuss Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami address, the RSS functionary added.

Besides Bhagwat, sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, joint general secretaries and heads of like-minded organisations are expected to attend the programme, he said.

A large number of local RSS volunteers are also expected to take part and assist during the gathering. PTI LAL NR