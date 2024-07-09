Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Ranchi to participate in 'prant pracharaks' meeting

Ranchi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday morning to participate in an annual meeting of the organisation.

All prant pracharaks or province in-charges of the organisation will gather here to take part in the meeting that will begin on July 12.

During the three-day meeting, the prant pracharaks will review the RSS training camps held in May-June, an office-bearer of the organisation said.

They will also deliberate on the implementation of various programmes of the organisation in the coming year, among others, he said.

Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers, who are in charge of its 46 'prants' or organisational provinces.