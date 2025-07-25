Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates RSS-linked organisation’s education meet

Kochi, Jul 25 (PTI) The RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas on Friday said it believes that grassroots change in education is primarily the responsibility of society, and for this, the joint efforts of both society and government are essential.

"Those directly involved in the education sector have a key role to play, only then can foundational changes be made in the system," the organisation said in a statement following the first day of its national Chintan Baithak at Adi Shankara Nilayam, the headquarters of the Chinmaya International Foundation in Veliyanad, Piravom, near here.

It said this ongoing work is part of a nationwide campaign and movement and making education a national priority is imperative.

The baithak was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

During his opening remarks, Atul Kothari, national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, said there must be a balance of materialism and spirituality in education.

"The work of the Nyas and the transformation of Bharat's education are not separate tasks. We must focus not only on identifying problems but also on progressing with solutions. We are here to review and plan for the Nyas's work--both programmatic and organisational--for the next five years," Kothari is quoted as saying in the statement.

Kothari affirmed that from its inception, the Nyas has been committed to providing an alternative in Bhartiya education.

"The task is so vast that events like Gyanotsav, Gyan Kumbh, and Gyan Sabha alone are not enough. We must continue working to expand and deepen this mission," he said.

In her address, Pankaj Mittal, chairperson of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, said since its inception, the Nyas has strived to rejuvenate Bhartiya education by blending traditional knowledge systems with modern-day needs, offering a meaningful alternative to the current system.

"In Bharat, the aim of education was never limited to livelihood--it was a path toward becoming a complete human being. That is the direction in which we must take our education system," Mittal said.

In the second session of the first day, Kothari also reflected on the journey of the Nyas and said when distortions in education became evident, a nationwide 'Shiksha Bachao Andolan' was launched.

"Our approach is not just to deliver speeches but to enter the system and bring change from within," he said.

Kothari reiterated that over the years, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas has been continuously working in the field of education to awaken the soul of Bharat through its nation-centric efforts.

Before the meeting began, RSS chief Bhagwat visited the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya and lit a traditional lamp (Nilavilakku) to mark the start of the conference, held at the Chitvilasam auditorium.

Around 100 delegates from across India, including national coordinators of the Nyas and experts in education, are taking part in the discussions.

The focus of the two-day meeting is on building a roadmap for educational reforms to support the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The sessions are guided by Bhagwat's insights and leadership, according to a source. PTI TGB KH