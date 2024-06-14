Mohan Bhagwat observes march of RSS workers at 'karyakarta' camp in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended the "karyakarta" camp here and observed a march of the organisation's workers.

Bhagwat reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday and is likely to stay here for five days. Sources said he is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday.

Around 280 RSS volunteers from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Awadh regions are participating in the 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg' at the SVM Public School in the Chiutaha area of the city. The camp started on June 3.

Bhagwat observed the route march of the RSS workers from a stage set up in front of the school. The march conveyed the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family).

During his five-day stay, the RSS chief will hold separate meetings with volunteers and trainers.

Tight security arrangements have been made both inside and outside the venue, and only selected volunteers are permitted to enter the event site.

Bhagwat had addressed a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of the organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' in Nagpur on Monday where he had expressed concern over the Manipur situation.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday said, "The party which did the 'bhakti' (of Lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241 but it was made the biggest party." He was apparently referring to the Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234," he said, apparently referring to the INDIA bloc.